(Photo Credit: Diane Lyn)

Remember¬†“Sleepless In Seattle” starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks? They finally meet at the top of Empire State Building! But why else is that New York landmark so romantic?

Every year, 12 couples are selected to go to the top of the Empire State Building to exchange vows on February 14th!

Here’s one couple’s Empire State Building vow renewal that aired on TLC’s Say Yes To The Dress!