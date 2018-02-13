By Diane Lyn
So, flowers should come from your significant other, ah..not.

Read on to see if you are Valentine’s Day savvy…
According some research, 10% of people have sent themselves flowers on February 14th.
Is Valentine’s Day the best day for a wedding proposal? 40% of women say it’s cliché to propose on that day.
If you are in a relationship, and you want to break it off, does that happen on Valentine’s Day? 25% say they would end it on February 15th. Well at least you received the gifts beforehand.

(Source: FemaleFirst)

Do you know any other interesting Valentine’s Day facts?

