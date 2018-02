Jason Mraz is coming to Merriweather Post Pavilion on August 8, and we have tickets! Listen throughout the day on Ticket Thursday to call in and win yours before they go on sale this Friday! If you’d like to purchase them before the public on-sale, you can do that, too! Just click here on Thursday beginning at 10am for a special Today’s 101.9 presale opportunity– just use the password WLIF.