(Photo Credit: Diane Lyn)

I was wondering if you have ever heard of this legend? It says, that young girls believe they could tell what type of man they would marry depending on….The type of bird they saw first on Valentine’s Day! See below what this means

Legend had it if they saw a blackbird, they would marry a clergyman.

Seeing a robin redbreast meant a sailor in your future.

A goldfinch indicated a rich man.

A sparrow seen on February 14 could mean they would marry a farmer.

If you saw a blue bird marry a happy man.

Seeing a dove, they would marry a good man.

Watch out if you see a woodpecker that could mean you would not marry at all.

(Source: Random History)