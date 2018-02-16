Photo: Matthew Emmons / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

Pop singer Christina Aguilera was having fun in her bathroom this week.

Yesterday (Feb. 15), she posted three artsy black-and-white photos of herself in a bathtub full of bubbles, strategically positioned in each for the steamy photo shoot.

In one shot she’s submerged in the water with her back to the camera. Another depicts her leaning back, eyes closed in the tub of bubbles. In the most revealing photo, she leans out of the tub, covering herself with crossed arms and hands. She captioned the photo-set with a water drop emoji.

Could this be another hint toward some new music coming soon? In January she had told fans in an Instagram story that something was set to come this year. Hopefully we’ll know more soon.

Check out the steamy photo shoot from Aguilera below: