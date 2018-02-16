(Photo Credit: Diane Lyn)

On this President’s Day, little known, weird facts about our Presidents.

Did you know:

George Washington made whiskey.

Gerald Ford was a fashion model and a park ranger in Yellowstone before becoming President.

Calvin Coolidge refused to use the telephone during his presidency.

Warren G. Harding had the biggest feet, size 14.

Thomas Jefferson when writing his own epitaph, forgot about being a President Pictured his grave below.



Barack Obama collects comic books (Spiderman and Conan The Barbarian are his favorites).

John Adams and his family wandered aimlessly in the woods for hours, before finding the White House, their new home!