The American Craft Council brings their American Craft Show back to Baltimore’s Convention Center, where more than 650 of the country’s top contemporary jewelry, clothing, furniture, and home décor artists will have their creations on display and available for sale. Hours are Friday 10a-8p, Saturday 10a-6p and Sunday 11a-5p. And our own Fran Lane will be there Saturday from Noon-2pm, so be sure to stop by and say hi! You can purchase tickets at the door or, for tickets and information, just click here!