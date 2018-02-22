Listen for your chance to win $1,000 with the Cash Crab on Today’s 101.9 in our multi-market national contest!  Starting Monday, February 26, listen each weekday at the top of each hour– twelve times a day– from 6am to 6pm— for that hour’s “code word.”  Then, sometime during that hour, text the code word to 72881 and you’ll be entered!  It’s that easy!  Nationally, there will be twelve winners a day-– each of them winning $1,000!   So get ready for the Cash Crab— and good luck!    (Click here for contest rules.)(Msg & data rates may apply. Msg frequency may vary. Reply STOP to cancel.  Terms & privacy policy: http://bit.ly/1gLcMwz)

 

