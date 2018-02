Today’s 101.9 invites you to a special advance screening of A WRINKLE IN TIME– a science fantasy adventure film based on the popular children’s novel — Tuesday night, March 6 at 7:30pm at AMC Columbia. Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling all star in the film, along with twelve year-old Storm Reid. Click here to enter to win a family four-pack of tickets — if you win, you’ll also get a special A WRINKLE IN TIME prize pack!