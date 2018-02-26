Bring a Friend or bring  a Pup– or both— to a  unique gala!   Black Tie & Tails is  Baltimore Humane Society’s can’t-miss annual gala at The Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley on Saturday, March 17th, hosted by WMAR-TV ABC2 News anchor, Jamie Costello and special guest — Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl referee, Dan Schachner! The event features an elegant seated dinner, open bar, live music, dancing, silent and live auction, goody bags, and many more surprises! Bring your pet and show off its evening wear in the Pet Fashion Parade.  This is a night you won’t forget!

