It’s looking like 2018 is going to be a huge year for Pentatonix and the band’s legions of fans.

The vocalists have announced their upcoming album, PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. I, which set for release on April 13. The new full-length will include the group’s recently revealed version of Camila Cabello’s smash hit, “Havana.”

The a capella group has also revealed an extensive slate of tour dates, kicking off July 12 in Salt Lake City, UT.

Tickets for will be available to the general public starting Friday, March 9th at 12pm local time here.

See Pentatonix’s 2018 tour itinerary below.

07/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

07/14 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

07/15 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

07/17 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/19 – Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

07/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

07/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

07/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

07/25 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

07/26 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

07/28 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

07/29 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

07/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre

08/02 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

08/04 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/05 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

08/07 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

08/09 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/12 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/15 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/20 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/22 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

08/23 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

08/25 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

08/26 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

08/28 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/30 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

09/01 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

09/02 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

09/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

09/06 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/08 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

09/09 – Allegan, MI @ Allegan County Fair

09/11 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs Hotel and Casino

09/13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

09/15 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

09/16 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

