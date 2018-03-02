Credit: Joe Lamberti/Courier Post via USA TODAY NETWORK

By: Karin Brown

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther has had record-breaking success in just its two weeks in theaters and has inspired numerous organizations to give back.

Related: Zendaya Treats 300 Kids to ‘Black Panther’ Screening

Disney is no different. The company announced that they will be donating $1 million to youth STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) programs in celebration of the film.

In the film, members of Wakanda developed very high-tech skills and products that helped build them into an unstoppable African tribe.

Disney’s donation will help expand Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s youth STEM programs and allow kids to explore STEM through state-of-the-art technology.

“Thanks to Disney’s support, we can expand our outreach and allow more youth to find their passions and discover STEM careers,” Jim Clark, the president and CEO of BGCA, said in a press release.

BGCA will be establishing STEM Centers of Innovation in a dozen communities, including Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Philadelphia.