The Story Behind Miley Cyrus' "The Climb"~

Win Tickets To A WRINKLE IN TIMEWe're having a special screening of the movie before it opens to the public!

The Story Behind Mariah Carey's "Hero"~

Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Miley Ray Cyrus, P!nk & More React to 2018 OscarsWhile many musicians were in attendance, others watched the Oscars from home and shared their thoughts and reactions on social media.

The Hidden Meaning Of The Twelve Days Of Christmas~

Local Candy Company: Log Cabin Chocolates ClosesI was so heartbroken when I saw a post on Facebook last night about this. Here's what they had to say about the closing, plus this blog will is my tribute to them. See the last pics I have.

Portugal. The Man Try Out Brad Pitt's Style at the GRAMMYsWho was best dressed at the GRAMMYs? Find out in this exclusive interview.

Thanks For Helping Us Bundle Up BaltimoreCheck out the photos of our event!

Race For The Cure In Ocean CityJoin Us On The Boardwalk On April 14!

Poll: Is It Ok To Eat The "Mustard" In A Crab?Technically, yes, you can eat it.