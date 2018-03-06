Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today
By Robyn Collins
Pop sensation Camila Cabello spent (at least part) of her 21st birthday (March 3) partying hard…with her parents.
Related: Camila Cabello Shares Intimate Family Portrait In New Mini-Doc: Watch
Cabello revealed the scene of revelry, in the kitchen with handfuls of pastel balloons and a two-tiered cake, on social media.
The former Fifth Harmony singer captioned the Twitter video, “21. thank you so much for your birthday wishes, I love you guys so much (that’s my parents singing and being extra lol).”
Check out the cute clip below.
21 🙋🏻♀️🙋🏻♀️🙋🏻♀️🙋🏻♀️ thank you so much for your birthday wishes, i love you guys so much (that’s my parents sing… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
camila (@Camila_Cabello) March 05, 2018