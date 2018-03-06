Photo: Richard Graulic / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Michelle Obama knows how to throw a dance party: just cue up some classic Taylor Swift and go.

The beloved former First Lady has shared an adorable video as she dances with 2-year-old Parker Curry, the little girl made famous when she was captured gazing in awe at Mrs. Obama’s recently revealed portrait for the National Gallery.

“Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)!,” Obama shared on Twitter. “Keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you!”

In the clip, Mrs. Obama and young Parker are seen getting their groove on to the strains of Taylor Swift’s 2014 smash, “Shake it Off.”

“Parker was in front of the portrait, and I really wanted her to turn around so I could get a picture with her, and she genuinely, honestly would not turn around,” her mother, Jessica Curry, told CNN of the original viral image. “She was uncooperative with me because she was just so focused on the portrait and studying it, and she was just so fascinated.”

“In further discussion with (Parker) yesterday and today, I realized that she believes Michelle Obama is a queen, and she wants to be a queen as well …,” Curry added. “As a female and as a girl of color, It’s really important that I show her people who look like her that are doing amazing things and are making history so that she knows she can do it.”