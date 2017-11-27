Food Network’s “Guy’s BIG Project” Foodie’s Quiz & Register-to-Win our 4K UHD TV from Food Network and Today’s 101.9!

What is your favorite meal of the day?

Dinner: The only thing getting you through the day is the meal at the end of it. Happy Hour: Cocktails and snacks for half the price? It’s always 5 o’clock somewhere! Dessert: Dessert hits a separate stomach and there is always Midnight Snack: Fourth meal? Try Best Meal.

When hunger strikes, what is the only thing that will quiet your growling stomach?

Fried Chicken: Grab a bucket and call it a day. Steaming bowl of Pho: A food for all your senses! Chocolate Cake: Chocolate heals all wounds Flaming Hot Wings: If your mouth’s not on fire, you’re not happy!

On a Friday night, what are you most likely drinking?

Bourbon: Straight up please! Imported Lager: Nothing like an ice-cold beer to end the week Milkshake: Make mine a double, don’t forget the whip cream! Bloody Mary with all the fixin’s: A drink and a snack – does the trick every time!

You go into an ice cream shop, what flavor do you get?

Old-Fashioned Butter Pecan Ice Cream: Don’t mess with a classic Green Tea Ice Cream: A matcha made in heaven! Rainbow Sherbet: Sweet and delicious! Peanut Butter and Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Ice Cream: Sweet meet savory!

After a long day at work, what do you make for dinner when get home?

BBQ Ribs: Finger lickin’ good! Fish Tacos: It’s always Taco Tuesday in your house! French Toast: Brinner! Homemade Hummus and Pita Chips: A meal that serves itself!

Your office is having a potluck, what do you sign up to bring?

Potato Salad: Grandma’s recipe never fails Antipasto platter with flair: Your pronunciation of mozzarella is rivaled only by your masterful arrangement of cured meats and cheese Brownies: The secret ingredient? More chocolate! Loaded Cheesy Tater Tots: Cheese please!

What is your favorite smell in the kitchen?

Chili and cornbread: Slow cooker delights and tasty baked bites! Poutine: Fried and true! Chocolate Chip Cookies: Warms the heart like a big hug Popcorn: Movie night!

If you answered mostly A’s:

Your show would be Southern Fried and Tried. You are a connoisseur of the south with an impeccable affinity for all things fried, especially if it has a Southern twist. Be on the lookout for old family recipes and new takes on Southern classics!

If you answered mostly B’s:

Your show would be Gastro-Globetrotter. Get ready to take viewers around the world to experience different gastro pubs while you taste local beers and dishes. Get ready to rack up those frequent flyer miles and fill up that passport!

If you answered mostly C’s:

Your show would be Bakin’ Me Crazy – A Happy Tale of Sweets and Treats. You have quite the sweet tooth, and there is no better way to exercise that love affair than to hit the road in search of the tastiest treats. Make sure you have your dentist on speed dial!

If you answered t mostly D’s:

Your show would be Snack Attack. You can make anything sweet or savory into a late-night snack. You’ll travel the country to find the best snacks out there, just to bring them back to the couch.

